King Charles, Queen Camilla joined by surprise star during London's fun visit 

A day after Queen Camilla's solo visit to Bath, King Charles III joined her for the visit to London's East End.
On Wednesday, February 18, Their Majesties were treated to a vibrant Bollywood-style reception during their tour in London.
The Royal couple, who tied the knot in 2005, were also joined by Sir Idris Elba as they were welcomed with the Events 2 Empower dance group’s vibrant performance at the Barking Learning Centre Community and Family Hub.
For those unaware, Idris, who is also an English actor and DJ, attended the royal engagement as he was a former student of both the college and The King's Trust.
GB News reported that the King and Queen also examined a Bosch tool kit while learning about an innovative borrowing initiative known as the Library of Things.
The scheme enables residents to borrow household items they might only need occasionally, eliminating the expense of purchasing tools and equipment for single use.
After their half-hour visit, the two then travelled to Barking & Dagenham College's Rush Green Campus, where they participated in student workshops.
This update came shortly after Queen Camilla made a solo appearance at Bath's historic Theatre Royal, opening up about a unique family dress link.