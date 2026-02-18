Zara Tindall picks side as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie 'drawn into line of fire'

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall will likely to support the future King, Prince William over Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.
The scandalous past of Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson with the late paedophile and sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein has also put Eugenie and Beatrice's royal future at stake.
Latest tranche of the Epstein files revealed that Fergie took both her daughters to the Epstein Island in 2009, who were 19 and 21 at the time.
Princesses ages has raised many questions among royal circles with many claiming that they were old enough to understand their parent's wrongdoings involving Epstein.
Now, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has shed light on Princess Anne's daughter and her husband's role - if William ever take any needed action against the York sisters to save monarchy's reputation amid Andrew - Epstein controversy.
"It is well known that Zara and Mike Tindall have particularly close relations with their cousins Beatrice and Eugenie," Richard claimed.
However, "The Epstein Files have placed the royal family on the defensive, as it cannot anticipate what is to come."
"Zara and Mike have cultivated a casual, low-key image, and one can imagine them doing what they want and befriending whom they feel like," Richard explained.
He claimed that "If it came to choosing, Zara and Mike would naturally support William and Catherine if William should feel the need to oust Beatrice and Eugenie."