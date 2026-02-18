Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed Princess Lilibet's face in rare move

This Valentine's Day, royal fans were up for a sweet surprise, as Meghan Markle shared the first snap of her daughter, Princess Lilibet's face, with Prince Harry, a massive change from the couple's usual attitude towards posting their children on social media.
As per a source, while Harry was initially adamant that there would be "no faces, no exposure, no brand strategy around the kids," he has softened his stance," reported the Shutter Scoop.
The insider noted, "He's evolved to align with Meghan. He trusts her completely. If she believes this is smart for the family, he backs her 100 per cent."
Another source claims that Kris Jenner, who shares a close friendship with Meghan and the Duke and Duchess were also spotted at her lavish birthday bash during Remembrance weekend, has been giving the pair advice about "brand control and family positioning."
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, and in 2024, a source cited the lack of security protection in the UK as the reason for keeping their children extra private.
Besides Princess Lilibet's face in the adorable snap, one other detail that caught netizens' eyes was the four-year-old's attire, as she was seen wearing a pale pink ballet dress and matching tights, mirroring her late grandmother Princess Diana's love for dancing.