News
  • By Hania Jamil
Royal

Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed Princess Lilibet's face in rare move

The Duchess of Sussex posted a rare snap of daughter, Princess Lilibet, with Prince Harry on Valentine's Day

  • By Hania Jamil
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed Princess Lilibets face in rare move
Why Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed Princess Lilibet's face in rare move

This Valentine's Day, royal fans were up for a sweet surprise, as Meghan Markle shared the first snap of her daughter, Princess Lilibet's face, with Prince Harry, a massive change from the couple's usual attitude towards posting their children on social media.

As per a source, while Harry was initially adamant that there would be "no faces, no exposure, no brand strategy around the kids," he has softened his stance," reported the Shutter Scoop.

The insider noted, "He's evolved to align with Meghan. He trusts her completely. If she believes this is smart for the family, he backs her 100 per cent."

Another source claims that Kris Jenner, who shares a close friendship with Meghan and the Duke and Duchess were also spotted at her lavish birthday bash during Remembrance weekend, has been giving the pair advice about "brand control and family positioning."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, and in 2024, a source cited the lack of security protection in the UK as the reason for keeping their children extra private.

Besides Princess Lilibet's face in the adorable snap, one other detail that caught netizens' eyes was the four-year-old's attire, as she was seen wearing a pale pink ballet dress and matching tights, mirroring her late grandmother Princess Diana's love for dancing.

King Charles, Queen Camilla joined by surprise star during London's fun visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla joined by surprise star during London's fun visit
Here's how Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor qualifies for £7,000 annual state pension
Here's how Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor qualifies for £7,000 annual state pension
Prince William urges 'learn to love yourself' amid Andrew's self harm fears
Prince William urges 'learn to love yourself' amid Andrew's self harm fears
King Charles mourns Jesse Jackson's death in emotional tribute
King Charles mourns Jesse Jackson's death in emotional tribute
Zara Tindall picks side as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie 'drawn into line of fire'
Zara Tindall picks side as Princess Beatrice, Eugenie 'drawn into line of fire'
Andrew 'knows a lot', claims Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer in first shocking statement
Andrew 'knows a lot', claims Virginia Giuffre’s lawyer in first shocking statement
King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed
King Charles shares crucial message after William hard plans for Beatrice, Eugenie revealed
Queen Camilla makes surprise admission during solo Bath engagement
Queen Camilla makes surprise admission during solo Bath engagement
Prince William reveals 'next home' for his Earthshot Prize finalists, winners
Prince William reveals 'next home' for his Earthshot Prize finalists, winners
Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince William ready to ‘take a hard line’ on Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate huge UK success in official joint statement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry celebrate huge UK success in official joint statement
King Charles issues fresh statement after Epstein row affects William, Kate
King Charles issues fresh statement after Epstein row affects William, Kate

Popular News

Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'

Tom Cruise eyes Chloé Zhao as director for 'Mission: Impossible 9?'
27 minutes ago
Akshay Kumar makes shocking confession: ‘I’ve never read a book in my life’

Akshay Kumar makes shocking confession: ‘I’ve never read a book in my life’
44 minutes ago
Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl

Shia LaBeouf makes first statement after his arrest due to New Orleans brawl

2 hours ago