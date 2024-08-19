'The Godfather Part II' star John Aprea breathes his last at 83

Actor John Apea, renowned for his roles in Full House and The Godfather Part II, has passed away at the age of 83.
His manager reportedly told Deadline that Aprea passed away on August 5 in Los Angeles, California, from natural causes while surrounded by loved ones.
In 1968, Aprea made his cinematic debut beside Steve McQueen's legendary San Francisco police officer in Bullitt.
Later, he tried out for Francis Ford Coppola's Godfather movie, first trying out for Michael Corleone before Al Pacino was chosen for the part.
In the follow-up, he would get his chance to play Young Tessio with Robert De Niro during the flashback scenes.
In his latter film career, he starred in the 1975 original Stepford Wives, the 2004 Manchurian Candidate remake, New Jack City, and David Ficher's The Game.
He is probably more well-known to TV viewers for his portrayal as Nick Katsopolis, the father of Jesse played by John Stamos in Full House and its Netflix follow-up Fuller House.
Aprea appeared in television shows like Wonder Woman, The A-Team, Falcon Crest, Night Court, Melrose Place, Knots Landing, and The Sopranos.
Following the announcement, Paul Carafotes, his former co-star on Knots Landing, paid tribute to Aprea on social media.
Carafotes wrote, "I just heard that my old pal, friend. Actor, father, husband, brother. Passed away," adding, "We had lots of laughs. We met on the set of CBS television show Knots Landing, 1987. Over 40 years ago. Many will miss this man! Rest old friend. I'll see you on the other side."