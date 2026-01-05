'Stranger Things' documentary 'One Last Adventure' trailer sees cast in tears

Entertainment
  By Hania Jamil
'Stranger Things' documentary 'One Last Adventure' sees cast in tears

Stranger Things will be back on Netflix!

The streaming giant has dropped the trailer for a brand new documentary, giving fans a chance to look at the making of Season 5.

Titled One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, the documentary is set to be released on January 12 on the streaming platform and is directed by Martina Radwan.

The trailer begins by giving fans a glimpse from the final table read as Ross Duffer's voiceover noted, "Writing the last lines these characters would ever say, it was really hard to do."

In the emotional clip, Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown could be seen crying, as Finn Wolfhard and Natalia Dyer pat each other in an act of comfort.

"The stakes are high. At the end of the day, the audience cares most about the characters," the Duffer Brothers shared as the trailer shows the passionate fanbase of the series cheering the actors on.

Moreover, the video also shows writers discussing Eleven's fate, with Millie in the voiceover noting, "I'm not ready to let go."

The trailer ends with Ross Duffer, on the final day of filming, saying, "And that is a wrap on ‘Stranger Things,'" as confetti falls from the ceiling.

Giving fans a chance to look back at the initial days of the series, the trailer also featured behind-the-scenes clips from Season 1 and snaps of the young actors from early days.

Watch One Last Adventure trailer here:



