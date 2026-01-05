Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Marcello Hernández clears air on rumours of his 'SNL' departure

'The Angry Birds Movie 3' star initially spark 'SNL' departure speculations after fellow member's shocking exit

  • By Fatima Hassan
72 Hours actor Marcello Hernández has finally addressed the rumours about his alleged departure from the popular comedy sketch show, Saturday Night Live.

The 28-year-old American actor and host, who made a spectacular appearance at the 2026 Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday, said he is still committed to his role in the show.

"I’m there, I’m there, I’m there," Hernández replied to the E! Magazine’s host, Justin Sylvester, at the red-carpet event.

He also reassured his fans that he is not planning to step away from portraying his most popular characters, including Domingo. 

This statement marked a sigh of relief to the fans, who had been speculating his departure from the show, especially after fellow cast member Bowen Yang announced his departure from SNL.

Earlier in the season, the 35-year-old actor announced his unexpected mid-season departure from SNL.

At the time, he wrote on his Instagram, "I loved working at SNL, and most of all I loved the people."

After his emotional farewell, Hernández acknowledged he impact his former colleague made during his time on the show in a heartfelt social media tribute, "That’s a guy who put up numbers. Consistent, always putting up big sketches, and he had a distinct voice, and everybody loves him." 

For those unaware, Marcello Hernández joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2022. 

