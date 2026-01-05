Kim Kardashian pays no heed to animal protection backlash in new video 

Kim Kardashian has seemingly ignored the criticism from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
For those unaware, the SKIMS founder faced immense criticism after she gifted four adorable puppies to her four kids, North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, over Christmas.
After this, the animal protection organization shared the statement and publicly slammed Kardashian for her insensitive Christmas gifts.
Despite the harsh scrutiny, Kanye West's former wife did not pay much attention to the raspy statement, as she posted a heartfelt video clip alongside her kids playing with the fur animals.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 44-year-old make-up mogul held up a cute sable-furred pup to the camera as one of her kids heard saying in the background, "Mommy, look it licks me!"
In a final clip, Kardashian filmed herself holding two of the dark-haired puppies alongside Chicago, who carried the sable-furred dog.
This update from the businesswoman-turned-actress came a few days after PETA's founder, Ingrid Newkirk, issued the statement, bashing Kim Kardashian publicly.
"Puppies are not plushies, and it’s a damn shame that Kim missed the chance to be a spokesperson for shelter pups and instead is being rightly slammed on social media for that," the message read.
The PETA founder suggested Kardashian send her kids "to volunteer at a local shelter" or "a local shelter adopt-a-thon."
As of now, neither Kim Kardashian nor her kids, whom she shares with her former husband Kanye West, has broken their silence over PETA's suggestions.