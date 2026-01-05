Derek Hough welcomes first baby with wife Hayley Erbert 

Dancing With the Stars judge Derek Hough has announced the birth of his first "miracle" baby with his wife, Hayley Erbert.
On Monday, January 5th, the 40-year-old American professional Latin and ballroom dancer took to his Instagram account to share the joyful life update.
"December 29, 2025. Everley Capri Hough. Every step of our lives has led us to you. Our hearts have been cracked wide open, and our world is forever changed," Derek stated in the caption.
The couple also released a heart-warming black-and-white family photo, featuring the infant's feet sweetly handled by the new parents.
Fans reactions over Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert's baby birth:
As the duo's new life update garnered attention on social media, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement, with one fan noting, "Welcome to the world, sweet angel Everley."
"Congratulations, so happy for both. Welcome, Everley," another said.
Meanwhile, a third commented, "Tears, happy tears! God bless you! You’re a bigger family now! Find a good non-denominational church and get going! Make sure there's a good foundation in the Lord!"
For those unaware, Derek Hough and his wife Hayley Erbert announced their pregnancy in July 2025 on Instagram.