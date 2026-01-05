Entertainment
'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut 

Hudson William, who rose to fame with the hit Canadian series Heated Rivalry, is set to join The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, making his late-night talk show debut.

The January 7 episode will also see Chelsea Handler and Sophie Turner as the guests, with Sienna Spiro as the musical guest.

William and his co-star Connor Storrie have taken the globe by storm after their series began airing last month.

From Canadian streamer Crave, Heated Rivalry focuses on two rival professional hockey players, Shane Hollander and Illya Rozanov, as their secret romance stretches over years.

Wednesday's Tonight Show appearance will mark the first late-night interview for any cast member of the show.

Ahead of its premiere, Heated Rivalry was gaining traction online; however, it has secured a shocking level of success, with even Miley Cyrus sharing that she wants to make a soundtrack for a second season.

The show's final episode aired on Crave and HBO on December 26, and the release schedule for the second season is yet to be revealed.

