Royal

King Charles receives heartbreaking news as Harry, Meghan’s Colombia trip ends

The royal family has shared a sad news after the Duke and Duchess of the Sussex conclude Colombia tour

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Buckingham Palace releases sad statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Colombia trip
King Charles III has shared a heart-breaking news right after the Duke and Duchess of the Sussex Harry and Meghan wrapped their four-day trip to Colombia.

As reported by The Sun, the 75-year-old monarch gave a heartfelt tribute to his late mother Queen Elizabath’s friend Virginia Ogilvy, as she passed away at the age of 91.

Buckingham palace releases a statement for Virginia, who was affectionately nicknamed 'Ginny".

"His Majesty was deeply saddened to hear the news, having known Lady Airlie for so much of his life and having so greatly appreciated her immense devotion and dedicated service to Her late Majesty over so many years,” read the statement.

King Charles receives heartbreaking news as Harry, Meghan’s Colombia trip ends

Virginia Ogilvy was the first American to have served as a lady-in-waiting to the late Queen shared a close bond with Charles’ mother.

Queen marked her first and only night club appearance to celebrate Virginia's 70th birthday, Ginny kept the role of lady-in-waiting, which she has been serving since 1973 until the Queen's death in September 2022.

