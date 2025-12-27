Royal
Princess Beatrice decision against disgraced dad Andrew receives praise

The Princess of York earns public support for her brave move on Christmas

Former Prince Andrew's daughter, Princess Beatrice earned praise with her heartfelt move for Royal Family this Christmas.

Despite contradictory reports, King Charles' nieces Princess Beatrice and Eugenie joined the royal family at Sandringham for this year's Christmas church service.

As per the photos and videos, the York sisters were seen walking towards St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, led by Charles and Queen Camilla.

After an-hour long service, all members of the firm interacted with the royal fans gathered outside the church during the Christmas walk.

A royal fan Karen Anvil - who attended the Sandringham Christmas walk shared a video on her TikTok account featuring a heartfelt yet brief interaction with Beatrice.

Right when Beatrice was passing by, Karen told the royal that she was “so glad” that the mother of two came.

To which Beatrice warmly responded, "That’s very kind, thank you!"

"SO GLAD she came! Look at her hands, she was so anxious. She is extremely underrated. Wonderful royal!" wrote Karen in the caption alongside the video.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's appearance came amid reports that both sisters might not join their majesties this year for Christmas service to avoid any fresh "embarrassment" amid their father's ongoing Jeffrey Epstein controversy.

