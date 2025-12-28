Royal
Princess Kate’s 'greatest medicine' revealed that helped her in cancer battle

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis was publicly revealed on March 22, 2024

Kate Middleton’s secret medicine that helped her a lot in cancer journey has reportedly been revealed by experts

The Princess of Wales has gotten more fond of nature this year, especially after her cancer diagnosis in March 2024.

A royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK!, “Nature is one of the greatest medicines, and Catherine has made no secret of how vital it has been in her own health journey and recovery. It’s a lovely message, because nature is so readily available, and it is very healing.”

The expert added, “When Catherine told us about her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, she sat outside in the gardens at Windsor, with beautiful daffodils behind her. She has obviously sought solace in and gained a lot of comfort from nature.”

Kate also highlighted the benefits of nature in her project Mother Nature: Spring.

She said, “It is through nature, that we can fully understand the true interconnectedness of all things, the importance of balance and the importance of renewal and resilience. Connecting to nature helps us to experience a deeper sense of ourselves, the world around us, and each other.”

In September 2024, Princess Kate completed her chemotherapy treatments.

Earlier this year, she revealed that her cancer is in remission, saying.

