  By Bushra Saleem
King Charles recalls times he 'could never survive' in video ahead on New Year

King Charles has recalled the times which he believes he could have never survived in a video ahead of New Year.

After the Christmas celebrations, Buckingham Palace released a new video of the monarch in which he looked back at the memories of his 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic in the “freezing temperatures.”

Talking to the naturalist and explorer Steve Backshall, the 77-year-old admitted how time and his health struggles have impacted his body, saying, “Thank God I was younger in those days. I could never have survived it now!”

The palace captioned the video, “The King recalls memories of his 1975 trip to the Canadian Arctic – taking in dog sledding, embracing freezing temperatures, and learning about the local culture. Earlier this year, adventurer @Backshall. Steve retraced The King’s steps, looking at the impact of climate change 50 years on.”


When Steve asked the King to share the most “overwhelming” thing he remembers from the expedition.

His Majesty replied, “Well, diving under the ice. That I vividly remember, and also, failing to get the dog sled to work because it had snowed overnight before I got there. So there was too much powder snow. The dogs couldn’t pull it. So, then I had to run along behind, which nearly killed me, dressed like that.”

Charles also talked about the “dramatically changing” climate over time, highlighting how over the fifty years the season for such expeditions has become “so short.”

The King stressed that he believes that the problem is that the wildlife are facing these huge climate changes and trying to adapt but not able to do it quickly enough.

However, Charles acknowledged that although these photos made him nostalgic and he wants to go back, he is “too old” to go back to such an expedition.

