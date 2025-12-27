Royal
Kate Middleton seeks William’s approval to fulfil heartfelt wish for Harry

Kate Middleton is determined to fulfil her kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte's heartfelt desire - only waiting for Prince William's approval.

The Princess of Wales is believed to be all set to her elder son and daughter with their estranged uncle Prince Harry and his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Amid rumours that The Duke of Sussex is planning to return to the UK with his kids and wife Meghan Markle - Kate has been planning on how to let her kids reconnect with their uncle, who left Britain in 2020 with his wife and moved to the US.

"Even though it's been several years since the kids have seen Harry, they still ask about him - at least, Charlotte and George do. Those two were so close to Harry and fortunately, thanks to video chats, they have kept up that connection," a source told Closer magazine.

"Charlotte and George are aware Harry's coming and they're excited to see him, so that's a big reason why Kate is determined to make it happen," they added.

However, the insider has claimed that the future king is not thrilled with the idea of Catherine and their kids reunion with Harry.

"William is completely against any sort of warmth being extended towards Harry, but when his kids want something, he has a hard time saying no," the source noted.

"He's not going to forbid Kate from seeing him, so it's likely she'll be bringing the children to see their uncle again," added the insider.

