  By Hafsa Noor
Princess Kate takes Charlotte, Louis to special event without Prince William

  • By Hafsa Noor
Princess Kate has attended a festive event with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, without eldest son Prince George and husband Prince William.

A few days ago, the Princess of Wales took her children to see the Thursford Christmas Spectacular, described on the official website as “an extravaganza of non-stop singing, dancing, music, humour and speciality acts.”

Her outing without the Prince of Wales comes after she spent Christmas with Royal Family in Norfolk on the King’s Sandringham Estate.

A comedian, Lloyd Hollett, from the event appreciated the royal family for watching his performance.

The performer wrote on Instagram, “What a day… Today, we were honoured by the presence of Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who attended our matinee performance..”

He added, “Seeing them in the Royal Box enjoying our show was truly a career highlight. We’re definitely going out on a high, with our final performance now underway.”

With the show running over three hours, the Thursford Christmas Spectacular is a "fast-moving celebration of the festive season" including an "eclectic mix of both seasonal and year-round favourites."

To note, Thursford Christmas Spectacular, features more than 120 performers across a 130-foot stage.

