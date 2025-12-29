Prince George to deal with another ‘tough’ situation after fiery controversy

Royal
  • By Sidra Khan
The future heir of the British throne is set to face a difficult situation after an intense recent controversy

Prince George will soon be hit with a “tough” decision made by Prince William and Princess Kate.

After being at the centre of a fiery controversy, the 12-year-old prince will face another difficult situation in the upcoming year, as his parents, The Prince and Princess of Wales, are set to make a “family decision,” told a royal commentator to GB News in a Sunday, December 28, article.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted that 2026 is going to be a year of significant changes for the Waleses as George – who is currently studying in Lambrook School with his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – will be enrolled in secondary school in September.

“When William was 13, he began his secondary education at Eton College. Both his parents were at his side but, by then, they were officially separate. William and his brother had witnessed the painful breakup of the marriage over many years,” stated the expert.

She continued, “So, in a way, being at boarding school became a haven for William. Things are very different for George, who has been brought up in a household full of love and harmony.”

“So it might be tougher for him to suddenly find himself living away at boarding school – if that is, indeed, the decision his parents have made. But I’m sure it will have been a family decision - and not one simply imposed on the young prince,” Bond further added.

Jennie Bond’s comments come just a few days after Prince George found himself at the center of a shocking controversy.

On Christmas morning, the young prince, accompanying his parents and siblings, for the Church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, Sandringham, greeted the crowd gathered outside the sacred venue to meet the royals.

During the interaction, a female fan told Prince George, "George, I've got something to say to you. Your granny Diana would be so proud of you,” leaving him flashing a wide smile with his eyes full of pride.

While Prince William immediately changed the subject, the moment quickly went viral, with some royal fans expressing their disapproval on social media, calling the fan’s remarks “disrespectful” and slamming that is was “not their place to say.” 

