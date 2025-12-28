Prince William, Princess Kate’s latest move leaves neighbours fuming

Prince William and Princess Kate’s security measure has left new Windsor residents fuming.
The Prince of Wales and his family have relocated to Forest Lodge, a fancy Grade II-listed Georgian mansion. Their new place is surrounded by a six-mile barrier with CCTV cameras and warning signs for security purpose.
Locals are fuming about the security measures, which has blocked their access to spots that were previously open to everyone.
A resident told The Mail, "We've lived here for 20 years, it's lovely in there. We appreciate they need privacy, but it's a real shame. We are absolutely gutted."
Another one explained the issue, "They say you can use other gates but you can't because there's nowhere to park.”
Meanwhile, one resident called the security arrangements "excessive," adding, "It's a blow, but they aren't going to change their minds."
Residents living within a mile of the park can normally pay £60 for access to areas closed to the general public, but the new security cordon has made this arrangement worthless.
William and Kate are planning to live in the eight-bedroom property until the Prince of Wales ascends to the throne.