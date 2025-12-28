King Charles enjoys first outing after Christmas without Queen Camilla  

King Charles has attended the first church service after celebrating the annual Christmas ceremony.
On Sunday, December 28, His Majesty was pictured at the St Mary Magdalene church in Sandringham, Norfolk, alongside his younger brother, Prince Edward, and his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh.
However, Her Majesty was noticeably absent during the post-Christmas ceremony.
In addition to the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James Wessex, and Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, were among the attendees.
For the pious service, the 77-year-old British monarch opted for a warm long coat, which he paired with suit trousers, an outfit choice mirrored by his younger brother, Prince Edward.
This appearance marked the King’s first appearance after he hosted a Royal gathering to celebrate this year’s Christmas.
On Thursday, December 25, Charles invited the wider Royal Family to the Norfolk residence for the historical celebrations.
On Christmas Day, King Charles demonstrated his support for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, with a source stating that "His Majesty is very fond of them."
The two princesses participated in the traditional Christmas Day walk to St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham, appearing publicly alongside other members of the Royal Family.