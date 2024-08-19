Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors

Dakota Johnson has tried to shut down the breakup rumors by stepping out with fiancé Chris Martin's engagement ring.
The Fifty Shades of Grey star went out with her pals Jeremy Allen White and Blake Lee in Malibu on Friday, where she was spotted flaunting her engagement ring.
She donned an oversized tan coat paired up with jeans for the outing, and also sported her emerald engagement ring on her left ring finger.
Dakota made her first public appearance after the breakup rumours with the Coldplay frontman, 47.
A source recently told People, “They’ve had ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on," adding, that they were "going strong."
The lovebirds have been together since 2017 and got engaged in 2019, but have kept their relationship largely private.
Chris and his fiancé were last spotted together in June, when the renowned actress attended the Glastonbury Festival to support her man.
The Coldplay member has also publicly dedicated songs to Johnson, including Universe in 2021.
Last week, rumours were circulating that the couple had called it quits. An insider reported to Daily Mail that Dakota and Chris have "accepted the relationship is over - and it's best to move on."