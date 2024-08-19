Matthew Perry’s death: New court documents unveil SHOCKING amount spent on Ketamin

Matthew Perry and his assistant Kenny Iwamasa have been implicated in a troubling revelation surrounding his death, with reports indicating they spent over $55,000 on 55 vials of ketamine within just 29 days.
According to the documents, obtained by Us Weekly, Kenny Iwamasa would practically daily sent back-to-back texts requesting more ketamine, and at least once he would engage in illegal drug trades in the wee hours of the morning.
The documents also detailed how the Friends star and Iwamasa met the now-famous physician known as "Dr. P." (real name: Salvador Plasencia) in a parking lot for ketamine injections to be given in the back of a car.
The physician and Perry's assistant then traded thousands of dollars in cash for bottles of the medication, which was authorised for use as a general anaesthetic by the Food and Drug Administration.
However, doctors do occasionally recommend it for "off-label" conditions including depression.
Ketamine is also used by some for its psychedelic effects, which can be hazardous when used recreationally.
The documents also state that Dr. P. visited Perry's home on several occasions to administer injections; on one occasion, Perry had already received a ketamine infusion treatment, and the double administration caused a spike in his systolic blood pressure that prevented him from speaking or moving.
On another occasion, the documents claimed that Iwamasa illegally purchased another 25 bottles of ketamine for $6,000, allegedly just nine days after purchasing 25 vials illegally from his source.
According to the timeline in the paper, he gave Perry six injections on the same day.
He gave him at least eighteen more injections in the following forty-two hours.
Perry died on October 28 after receiving at least three more injections from his helper on that day.
"Shoot me up with a big one" was allegedly Perry's last words to Iwamasa.
In this case charges have been brought against Iwamasa, Plasencia, Jasveen Sangha, also known as "the Ketamine Queen," Dr. Mark Chavez, and Erik Fleming, Perry's friend.