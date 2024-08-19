Entertainment

Top 5 binge-worthy high school K-Dramas for beginners

Here are 5 high school K-dramas to make you fall in love all over again

  by Web Desk
  August 19, 2024
5 Best High School K-dramas you must watch in 2024
5 Best High School K-dramas you must watch in 2024

Get ready to hop on a roller-coaster of angst, excitement, and first loves of high school all over again with a K-drama twist!

The high-school K-dramas offer you a fulfilled experience as they capture the ups and downs of adolescence like never before.

From crushes and cliques to friendships and heartbreak, these iconic Korean dramas have everything to offer.

So, grab your school uniform and let's dive into the top high school K-dramas that will make you laugh, cry, and reminisce about the best (and worst) years of your life!

Twenty-Five Twenty-One


Released in 2022, the high-school K-drama revolves around a feisty student, who works too hard to get herself a spot on the school’s fencing team, while her lover is becoming a journalist.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One set after Korea’s 1997 International Monetary Fund crisis, in an emotional ride in which all the characters of the show were trying to navigate through the historic setback.

True Beauty


Released in 2021, True Beauty is one of the highly anticipated K-drama which revolves around a high school girl with inferiority complex.

Things take a dramatic turn as she finds a kind-hearted lover who helps her combat self-doubts with his abundance of love and reassurance.

Nevertheless


The romantic K-drama focuses on a girl, who falls for her flirtatious yet charming classmate.

The duo end up having a friends-with-benefits relationship, after showing reluctance towards each other.

Nevertheless was released on Netflix in 2021 and garnered 7.1 IMDB rating at that time.

Extraordinary You


Extraordinary You is based on a high school student, who unexpectedly learns that she’s a character within a comic book.

She embarks on a quest to escape the control of her story’s writer and battles against the clichés that define her character, including a heart condition.

Love Alarm


Netflix's original series Love Alarm was inspired by a beloved webtoon of the same name. It depicts the love story of a high school couple with a unique twist technology.

A classmate of them creates a mobile app, which alerts users when someone in their vicinity possesses secret feelings for them.

