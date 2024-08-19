Entertainment

Taylor Swift swears by THIS strategy to deal post-Vienna terror blues

Eras Tour star Taylor Swift revealed her go-to strategy to cope with ‘sad or bad days’

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024


Taylor Swift is revealing the ultimate fix to “shake her sadness off!”

The I Can Do It with a Broken Heart singer recently found herself in the midst of a deadly terror plot that eventually led her to cancel three of her shows scheduled in Vienna, Austria.

However, during her London leg of the superhit Eras Tour on Friday, August 16, the 14-time Grammy winner opened up about her unique way that she uses to turn her “sad days” into the happy ones.

"I guarantee my parents were just recording that on their phones," said the Lover singer in a recorded video by a concertgoer shared on X.

“So, anytime I’m having a sad or a bad day, not only will I play the video in my mind, but I’m gonna revisit that moment a lot."

This came following her outstanding performance on Evermore’s track Champagne Problems. The pop star received a standing ovation from her ardent fans, after which she did a small chit-chat segment with the crowd.

“Thank you so much for doing that,” Swift added.

The singer’s tour, which was scheduled for August 8, 9, and 10, in Vienna, Austria, was announced to be canceled on August 7 due to a terrorism conspiracy.

Swift’s event organizers for the shows released a statement on the same day stating, "Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety."

King Charles lovingly pats horse that tried biting Prince Harry’s fingers

King Charles lovingly pats horse that tried biting Prince Harry’s fingers
Taylor Swift swears by THIS strategy to deal post-Vienna terror blues

Taylor Swift swears by THIS strategy to deal post-Vienna terror blues
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons

Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message

Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message

Entertainment News

Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Top 5 binge-worthy high school K-Dramas for beginners
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Nick Jonas credits Priyanka Chopra with helping him prepare for acting roles
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Matthew Perry’s death: New court documents unveil SHOCKING amount spent on Ketamin
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour deemed Malala Yousafzai’s first 'proper' concert
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Suki Waterhouse hails Taylor Swift for ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
'The Godfather Part II' star John Aprea breathes his last at 83
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan keeping it casual
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Ryan Reynolds recalls first-ever meetup with Hugh Jackman in touching tribute
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Kylie Jenner never loved anyone like Timothée Chalamet: ‘incredibly happy’
Meghan Markle puts end to King Charles feud with telling ‘peace’ message
Blake Lively accused of being ‘rude' and 'toxic' on 'It End with Us’ set