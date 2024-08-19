Taylor Swift swears by THIS strategy to deal post-Vienna terror blues

Taylor Swift is revealing the ultimate fix to “shake her sadness off!”
The I Can Do It with a Broken Heart singer recently found herself in the midst of a deadly terror plot that eventually led her to cancel three of her shows scheduled in Vienna, Austria.
However, during her London leg of the superhit Eras Tour on Friday, August 16, the 14-time Grammy winner opened up about her unique way that she uses to turn her “sad days” into the happy ones.
"I guarantee my parents were just recording that on their phones," said the Lover singer in a recorded video by a concertgoer shared on X.
“So, anytime I’m having a sad or a bad day, not only will I play the video in my mind, but I’m gonna revisit that moment a lot."
This came following her outstanding performance on Evermore’s track Champagne Problems. The pop star received a standing ovation from her ardent fans, after which she did a small chit-chat segment with the crowd.
“Thank you so much for doing that,” Swift added.
The singer’s tour, which was scheduled for August 8, 9, and 10, in Vienna, Austria, was announced to be canceled on August 7 due to a terrorism conspiracy.
Swift’s event organizers for the shows released a statement on the same day stating, "Due to confirmation by government officials of a planned terrorist attack at the Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three planned shows for everyone's safety."