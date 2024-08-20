Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are on the verge of a divorce but the Argo actor has a companion by his side, who he feels “safe” with.

Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner were extremely comfortable with each other’s company as a former couple during their family dinner in New Haven on Saturday.

Jennifer Garner, who recently made a cameo as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine is “proud” of her ex-husband, with whom she co-parents their three kids, Violet, Fin and Samuel.

Body language expert Judi James, while analyzing The Family Switch actress and Affleck’s exclusive photos obtained by the Mail, noted: 

“Ben seems to be ‘safe-harbouring’ here, pulling into what could seem like the safe, familiar harbour of his ex-wife and his children while his current marital problems blow over around him.”

She went on to explain, “This is common behaviour when there’s problems in a second marriage and the first family unit can suddenly seem like a comfortably familiar and seemingly non-judgmental refuge where a partner can often "be myself" more.”

“Jennifer’s body language seems to send out signals of approval and even pride in her ex-Ben here,” added Judi of Garner’s gestures when she’s with Ben Affleck.

Judi further analyzed, “She also looks totally comfortable in conversation with Ben. The pair appear to chat in an engaged and relaxed way here, still chatting when the children are distracted by a phone and a menu.”

