Entertainment

Legendary daytime talk show host Phil Donahue passes away at 88

Phil Donahue, known as the King of Daytime Talk, has died at the age of 88

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024
Legendary daytime talk show host Phil Donahue passes away at 88
Legendary daytime talk show host Phil Donahue passes away at 88

Renowned television personality Phil Donahue, known as the "King of Daytime Talk," has died at the age of 88.

Donahue, who created and hosted the groundbreaking talk show The Phil Donahue Show, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, actress Marlo Thomas.

The legend's family confirmed his death in a statement, noting that he had been battling a long illness. 

Born on December 21, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, Donahue began his media career in the late 1950s in talk radio and television. 

He launched his eponymous talk show in 1967 in Dayton, Ohio, which gained credibility and acclaim for tackling controversial topics and featuring audience participation.

During its 29-year run, The Phil Donahue Show won 20 Emmy Awards and paved the way for other daytime hosts, including Oprah Winfrey, who has credited Donahue as an inspiration.

"If there had been no Phil Donahue show, there would be no Oprah Winfrey Show," she penned in the September 2002 issue of O, the Oprah Magazine. 

In May 2024, Donahue was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden, recognizing his contributions to American television and culture.

WhatsApp may soon allow users to block messages from unknown senders

WhatsApp may soon allow users to block messages from unknown senders
Oprah Winfrey morns the loss of Phil Donahue: 'He was a pioneer'

Oprah Winfrey morns the loss of Phil Donahue: 'He was a pioneer'
King Charles attacked by Prince Harry’s friend for ‘mishandling throne’

King Charles attacked by Prince Harry’s friend for ‘mishandling throne’
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report

Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report

Entertainment News

Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Jennifer Lopez ‘shocked’ by Ben Affleck’s new look: ‘It is a cry for help’
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Taylor Swift swears by THIS strategy to deal post-Vienna terror blues
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Top 5 binge-worthy high school K-Dramas for beginners
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Nick Jonas credits Priyanka Chopra with helping him prepare for acting roles
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Matthew Perry’s death: New court documents unveil SHOCKING amount spent on Ketamin
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour deemed Malala Yousafzai’s first 'proper' concert
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Suki Waterhouse hails Taylor Swift for ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
'The Godfather Part II' star John Aprea breathes his last at 83
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan keeping it casual
Saif Ali Khan set to reprise role in 'Race 4': Report
Ryan Reynolds recalls first-ever meetup with Hugh Jackman in touching tribute