Legendary daytime talk show host Phil Donahue passes away at 88

Renowned television personality Phil Donahue, known as the "King of Daytime Talk," has died at the age of 88.
Donahue, who created and hosted the groundbreaking talk show The Phil Donahue Show, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, surrounded by his family, including his wife of 44 years, actress Marlo Thomas.
The legend's family confirmed his death in a statement, noting that he had been battling a long illness.
Born on December 21, 1935, in Cleveland, Ohio, Donahue began his media career in the late 1950s in talk radio and television.
He launched his eponymous talk show in 1967 in Dayton, Ohio, which gained credibility and acclaim for tackling controversial topics and featuring audience participation.
During its 29-year run, The Phil Donahue Show won 20 Emmy Awards and paved the way for other daytime hosts, including Oprah Winfrey, who has credited Donahue as an inspiration.
"If there had been no Phil Donahue show, there would be no Oprah Winfrey Show," she penned in the September 2002 issue of O, the Oprah Magazine.
In May 2024, Donahue was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden, recognizing his contributions to American television and culture.