Taylor Swift brings joy to girls affected by deadly stabbing at London show: WATCH

Taylor Swift brought joy and comfort to two young girls affected by a deadly stabbing at a Swift-themed yoga class in Southport, England, by inviting them to her Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium.
The girls, Hope and Autumn, were treated to a special backstage meet-and-greet with the singer, who also gave them a memorable experience during the show.
Their mother, Sami Foster, shared a heartfelt post on TikTok, thanking Swift and her mother Andrea for "making the most magical night possible" for the family.
Her post included photos of Swift with the girls, who were wearing T-shirts inspired by the "We Are Never Getting Back Together" music video.
Swift also sent gifts and personalized balloons to the hospitalized victims of the stabbing, which left three girls dead and eight children and two adults injured. The incident occurred on July 29 when a 17-year-old boy walked into a dance school and began stabbing those inside.
Following the incident, Swift shared a message on her Instagram Stories, expressing her sympathies to the families affected.
"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families," she wrote in her Instagram story.
