Entertainment

Taylor Swift brings joy to girls affected by deadly stabbing at London show: WATCH

The young girls were affected by a deadly stabbing at a Taylor Swift-themed yoga class in Southport, England

  • by Web Desk
  • August 19, 2024


Taylor Swift brought joy and comfort to two young girls affected by a deadly stabbing at a Swift-themed yoga class in Southport, England, by inviting them to her Eras Tour stop at Wembley Stadium.

The girls, Hope and Autumn, were treated to a special backstage meet-and-greet with the singer, who also gave them a memorable experience during the show.

Their mother, Sami Foster, shared a heartfelt post on TikTok, thanking Swift and her mother Andrea for "making the most magical night possible" for the family.

Her post included photos of Swift with the girls, who were wearing T-shirts inspired by the "We Are Never Getting Back Together" music video.

Swift also sent gifts and personalized balloons to the hospitalized victims of the stabbing, which left three girls dead and eight children and two adults injured. The incident occurred on July 29 when a 17-year-old boy walked into a dance school and began stabbing those inside.

Following the incident, Swift shared a message on her Instagram Stories, expressing her sympathies to the families affected.

"These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families," she wrote in her Instagram story.

‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel announces breast cancer battle

‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel announces breast cancer battle
Taylor Swift breaks silence on Donald Trump's AI-generated endorsement

Taylor Swift breaks silence on Donald Trump's AI-generated endorsement
Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed enjoy romantic getaway in Switzerland

Shoaib Malik, Sana Javed enjoy romantic getaway in Switzerland
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats

Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats

Entertainment News

Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Matthew Perry’s prosecutor reveals bold ‘reason’ for filing charges
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Oprah Winfrey morns the loss of Phil Donahue: 'He was a pioneer'
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Jennifer Lopez ‘shocked’ by Ben Affleck’s new look: ‘It is a cry for help’
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Legendary daytime talk show host Phil Donahue passes away at 88
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Taylor Swift swears by THIS strategy to deal post-Vienna terror blues
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Top 5 binge-worthy high school K-Dramas for beginners
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Nick Jonas credits Priyanka Chopra with helping him prepare for acting roles
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Matthew Perry’s death: New court documents unveil SHOCKING amount spent on Ketamin
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
'Emily in Paris' accused of 'copying' iconic 'Bridgerton' carriage scene
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Dakota Johnson flaunts Chris Martin's engagement ring amid Split rumors
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour deemed Malala Yousafzai’s first 'proper' concert
Ukraine orders evacuation of key town amid rising Russian threats
Suki Waterhouse hails Taylor Swift for ‘once in a lifetime opportunity’