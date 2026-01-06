Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Kristen Stewart reignites 'Twilight' buzz with surprising comeback conditions

The 'Panic Room' actress also directed her first film, 'The Chronology of Water' in 2025

Kristen Stewart is open to reprise her superhit role in the 2009 film series, Twilight

The Charlie’s Angels actress has broken the internet after expressing her interest in reviving her character, Bella Swan, which gave her immense popularity.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Stewart has revealed she "would love to direct a Twilight reboot." 

The 35-year-old American actress and director, who tied the knot with her longtime partner, Dylan Meyer, in 2025, also noted that she wanted to create a new version of her science fiction movie on a large budget.

"I love what all of the directors did with the movies, but they were so themselves and weird and kind of like squirrelly and just so present in that time when they didn’t really know what they were yet, before they blew up," Stewart noted.

She continued, "Imagine if we had a huge budget and a bunch of love and support, I would love to readapt—yeah, sure, I’ll do the remake. I’m doing it. I’m committed." 

The critically acclaimed actress also directed her first film, The Chronology of Water, which premiered in theatres on October 15, 2025. 

For those unaware, Kristen Stewart starred as Bella Swan in the franchise alongside Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, Nikki Reed and others.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 was released in 2012, concluding the original film series, which ran from 2008 to 2012. 

