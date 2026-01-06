Rob Reiner murder case takes major turn after big decision for Nick Reiner

In a shocking turn of events, Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, has been removed from suicide watch.
The 32-year-old is currently being held at a Los Angeles jail and remains in strict confinement at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility and is being constantly monitored.
Nick was placed on suicide watch when he entered custody in mid-December. As per the jail officials, doctors and mental health professionals stated that he is suffering from mental disability, but he no longer needs suicide-level supervision.
For those unaware, Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with prosecutors alleging a knife was used.
Nick’s parents Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, were found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025 after being stabbed to death.
Several reports suggested that Rob's daughter went into the room to check their parent after a massage therapist could not reach the couple.
Police records also show officers had previously responded to the home for welfare and mental health calls years earlier.
Nick’s attorney has refused to comment publicly, requesting for some time to review complex issues in the case.
Prosecutors are pursuing the case, which could lead to life in prison or the death penalty if Nick is convicted.
Nick’s arraignment is scheduled for January 7, 2026, in Los Angeles Superior Court.