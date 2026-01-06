Entertainment
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Entertainment

Rob Reiner murder case takes major turn after big decision for Nick Reiner

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murders of his parents Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Rob Reiner murder case takes major turn after big decision for Nick Reiner
Rob Reiner murder case takes major turn after big decision for Nick Reiner

In a shocking turn of events, Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner’s son, Nick Reiner, has been removed from suicide watch.

The 32-year-old is currently being held at a Los Angeles jail and remains in strict confinement at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility and is being constantly monitored.

Nick was placed on suicide watch when he entered custody in mid-December. As per the jail officials, doctors and mental health professionals stated that he is suffering from mental disability, but he no longer needs suicide-level supervision.

For those unaware, Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, with prosecutors alleging a knife was used.

Nick’s parents Rob Reiner and his wife Michele, were found dead in their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on December 14, 2025 after being stabbed to death.

Several reports suggested that Rob's daughter went into the room to check their parent after a massage therapist could not reach the couple.

Police records also show officers had previously responded to the home for welfare and mental health calls years earlier.

Nick’s attorney has refused to comment publicly, requesting for some time to review complex issues in the case.

Prosecutors are pursuing the case, which could lead to life in prison or the death penalty if Nick is convicted.

Nick’s arraignment is scheduled for January 7, 2026, in Los Angeles Superior Court.

'Avengers: Doomsday' 3rd trailer reveals James Marsden’s powerful return

'Avengers: Doomsday' 3rd trailer reveals James Marsden’s powerful return
Legendary Hungarian director Bela Tarr tragically passes away at 70

Legendary Hungarian director Bela Tarr tragically passes away at 70
Kristen Stewart reignites 'Twilight' buzz with surprising comeback conditions

Kristen Stewart reignites 'Twilight' buzz with surprising comeback conditions
Celine Dion excites fans with hilarious TikTok debut: ‘here I come’

Celine Dion excites fans with hilarious TikTok debut: ‘here I come’
Sadie Sink breaks silence on Eleven's bittersweet fate in 'Stranger Things'

Sadie Sink breaks silence on Eleven's bittersweet fate in 'Stranger Things'
Olivia Rodrigo breaks social media silence after painful Louis Partridge split

Olivia Rodrigo breaks social media silence after painful Louis Partridge split
Taylor Swift achieves first major 2026 milestone after ruling holiday charts

Taylor Swift achieves first major 2026 milestone after ruling holiday charts
Bruno Mars breaks internet announcing long-awaited 4th album after a decade

Bruno Mars breaks internet announcing long-awaited 4th album after a decade
Bradley Cooper heaps thunderous praise on ‘A Star is Born’ costar Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper heaps thunderous praise on ‘A Star is Born’ costar Lady Gaga
Zayn Malik 'excited' to perform songs from 'new album' at Vegas residency

Zayn Malik 'excited' to perform songs from 'new album' at Vegas residency
'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

'Heated Rivalry' star Hudson Williams to make 'Tonight Show' debut

Derek Hough welcomes first baby with wife Hayley Erbert

Derek Hough welcomes first baby with wife Hayley Erbert

Popular News

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure

Man United approaches former players for caretaker role after Amorim departure
12 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

Varun Dhawan breaks silence on backlash ahead of 'Border 2' release

60 minutes ago
Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight

Varun Dhawan reveals reason for keeping daughter Lara out of spotlight
40 minutes ago