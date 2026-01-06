Entertainment
Legendary Hungarian director Bela Tarr tragically passes away at 70

Bela Tarr released his first Hungarian film, 'Damnation' in October 1988

Hungarian filmmaker Bela Tarr has tragically lost the battle against life and death! 

The deceased director and producer's family confirmed his death on Tuesday, January 6th, 2025, with a heartbreaking statement.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce that film director Bela Tarr passed away early this morning after a long and serious illness," Hungary's national news agency MTI reported.

Legendary movie director, who is known for his long takes, monochromatic films and depictions of desolate landscapes on the silver screen, announced his retirement in 2011, after completion of his last film, The Turin Horse.

For those unaware, Bela was born in the Southern Hungarian university town of Pécs in 1955.

The late artist started filmmaking as an amateur at the age of 16 with a camera his father gifted to him.

He launched his first Hungarian independent feature film, Damnation, which was screened at the Berlin International Film Festival in 1988.

The film was co-written by Laszlo Krasznahorkai, with whom he frequently collaborated, and who, in 2025, won the Nobel prize for literature.

As of now, Bela Tarr's family has yet to announce the funeral ceremony. 

