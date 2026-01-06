'Avengers: Doomsday' 3rd trailer reveals James Marsden’s powerful return 

James Marsden is set to make a fiery return as original X-Men in the third Avengers: Doomsday trailer.
On Tuesday, IGN released another trailer of the upcoming science fiction movie on its official YouTube channel.
The one-minute-eight-second teaser mostly features Patrick Stewart as Professor X and Ian McKellen as Magneto in a somber dialogue about death.
"The question is: who would you be when you close your eyes?" Professor X questions at one point in the teaser.
Marsden appeared as the Marvel character in X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003) and X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), though his character died in the latter film.
Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released in theatres on December 18, 2026.
In addition to the X-Men, other superheroes will also appear in the movie, including Doctor Doom, played by Marvel patriarch Robert Downey Jr.
This is one of two Avengers films set to premiere later this year. The first will be the theatrical re-release of Avengers: Endgame, which will come out on September 25.
Endgame was part of an epic storyline involving the villain Thanos and marked the culmination of Marvel’s Phase Three movie slate.