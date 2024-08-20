Entertainment

John Legend says Kamala Harris is a role model for his daughter

The 'All Of Me' singer shows his support to Democratic leader Kamala Harris

  • by Web Desk
  • August 20, 2024
John Legend says Kamala Harris is a role model for his daughter
John Legend says Kamala Harris is a role model for his daughter

John Legend recently shared how his daughter, Luna, finds inspiration in Vice President Kamala Harris.

Like Harris, Luna is Black and Asian and she is the eldest child of the Grammy-winning artist and his wife Chrissy Teigen.

According to the All Of Me singer, Luna recognises a portion of herself in the vice president of the United States.

While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, Legend said, “[Luna] is so excited to see someone who’s Black and Asian like she is, [and] a woman like she is — so she’s looking at [Kamala] like, ‘This is me’ up there.”

He added, “For her to see that, of course, is really inspiring, and she’s excited, and she can’t imagine why anyone would vote for Donald Trump, but that’s another issue.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Legend also supported Kamala Harris and showed his excitement to see Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.

He said, “I think the change at the top of the ticket was needed to get the excitement that we have right now. And you can just feel the rush of mobilization and involvement and volunteering and donating and wanting to go out and get other friends to vote. You just see that rush that wasn’t there before.”

Kate Middleton, Prince William share first statement as Andrew feud deepens

Kate Middleton, Prince William share first statement as Andrew feud deepens
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin overcame major ‘issues’ to make ‘relationship work’

Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin overcame major ‘issues’ to make ‘relationship work’
Shah Rukh Khan gifts John Abraham a luxury gift post 'Pathaan' success

Shah Rukh Khan gifts John Abraham a luxury gift post 'Pathaan' success
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices

Entertainment News

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin overcame major ‘issues’ to make ‘relationship work’
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Taylor Swift in 'tears' after emotional engagement proposal at London show
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Ben Affleck stands strong for daughter Violet amid Jennifer Lopez split rumors
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
'Friends' cast reflects on Matthew Perry’s legacy in heartfelt birthday tribute
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Selena Gomez reminisces about her transformative role in 'Emilia Perez'
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Florence Pugh shares glimpse into her '6am mornings'
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Taylor Swift hit by ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner’s appearance at Wembley show
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Ben Affleck finds comfort with THIS girl amid Jennifer Lopez divorce
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Shiloh Jolie cut ties with Brad Pitt’s last name amid Angelina Jolie family feud
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Harry Styles mobbed by admirers in London
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
‘Boy Meets World’s Danielle Fishel announces breast cancer battle
Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices
Taylor Swift breaks silence on Donald Trump's AI-generated endorsement