John Legend says Kamala Harris is a role model for his daughter

John Legend recently shared how his daughter, Luna, finds inspiration in Vice President Kamala Harris.
Like Harris, Luna is Black and Asian and she is the eldest child of the Grammy-winning artist and his wife Chrissy Teigen.
According to the All Of Me singer, Luna recognises a portion of herself in the vice president of the United States.
While conversing with The Hollywood Reporter, Legend said, “[Luna] is so excited to see someone who’s Black and Asian like she is, [and] a woman like she is — so she’s looking at [Kamala] like, ‘This is me’ up there.”
He added, “For her to see that, of course, is really inspiring, and she’s excited, and she can’t imagine why anyone would vote for Donald Trump, but that’s another issue.”
Elsewhere in his interview, Legend also supported Kamala Harris and showed his excitement to see Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.
He said, “I think the change at the top of the ticket was needed to get the excitement that we have right now. And you can just feel the rush of mobilization and involvement and volunteering and donating and wanting to go out and get other friends to vote. You just see that rush that wasn’t there before.”