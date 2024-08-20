Joe Biden reduces to tears after receiving enthusiastic warm welcome at DNC

The 46th US President Joe Biden got overwhelmed after receiving prolonged standing ovations at the Democratic National Convention.
According to CNN, Biden’s daughter Ashley Biden called father on stage for his farewell speech at DNC on Monday, August 19.
Democrats in Chicago were singing, chanting, clapping and were standing on their seats as he appeared on the stage.
The US president expressed, “Because of you, and I’m not exaggerating, because of you, we’ve had one of the most extraordinary four years of progress ever, period. When I say we, I mean Kamala and me.”
The 81-year-old summed up his political career in one sentence, “Too young to be in the Senate because I wasn’t 30 yet. And too old to stay as president.”
Joe Biden Praises Kamala Harris as He Passes the Torch
The US president said that choosing Harris as his running mate in the 2020 elections was ‘the best decision’ of his whole career.
He hailed the Democratic nominee for president, saying, “She’ll be a president our children can look up to. She’d be a president respected by world leaders, because she already is. She’d be a president we can all be proud of. And she’d be a historic president who puts her stamp on America’s future.”
He further added, “I wish my mother and Kamala’s mother could see us. They would say, ‘Keep going.”
Harris also joined Biden on stage after he concluded his speech. The VP could be seen saying ‘I love you’ to the president while hugging him.