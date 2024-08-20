Sci-Tech

Microsoft unveils AI-powered Clipchamp app for iOS devices

Microsoft's Clipchamp App gets AI boost, revolutionizing mobile video creation on iOS

  • August 20, 2024
Microsoft has finally released the highly-anticipated 2.0 update for the Clipchamp mobile app on iOS.

The new update in the app will have a powerful video editor, Express, which allows the user to add stickers and text in different fonts, background music, voiceovers, transitions, effects, and filters.

Thanks to latest AI tools in Clipchamp, a user can perform various video-related tasks, such as creating subtitles with auto-captions, making AI voiceovers with text-to-speech, and reframing landscape footage into portrait mode with auto-reframe.

Microsoft has listed the following 10 features for the new Clipchamp mobile app:

1. A complete design refresh: we’ve changed the app experience to make video editing on mobile even easier.

2. New template editing: hundreds of trending templates tailored for small businesses and content creators.

3. Text to speech: turn text into lifelike AI voiceovers in any language.

4. Voiceover: record your own voiceover directly in the app.

5. Smart reframe: crop landscape footage into portrait while keeping the subject of your footage in focus.

6. Background music: we’ve added new royalty-free audio tracks for background music

7. Overlay content: we’ve improved our royalty free video and images, and added trending stickers and emojis.

8. New transitions: more eye-catching transitions to add between clips.

9. Trending filters: add color filters to one clip or your entire video.

10. Video effects: add effects like light diffusion, cinematic, glitch, VHS and more.

