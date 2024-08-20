Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement plans: ‘No intentions of retiring’

Former Australian captain Steve Smith has dismissed all the rumours regarding his retirement from international career.
According to India Today, Smith told the reporters on Tuesday, August 20, “I don't have any plans, I'm just enjoying playing at the moment. I'm pretty relaxed, and I'm looking forward to this summer.”
Sharing his plans for the future, he said, “I think I'll get a few (BBL) games in this year, and then we'll see where we go from there. Every chance I get, I jump at it."
Moreover, the Aussie batsman recently saw an inclined in his test ranking, reaching number five after the retirement of his teammate, David Warner.
The 35-year-old asserted, “The conversations I’ve had so far are that we’ll go to England and the boys will have the T20s, and then I’m there for the one-dayers and we’ll make a decision after that.”
He further added, “Those conversations are happening in the background. I saw some comments that Usman (Khawaja) made, and I think he said he likes me down at number four, and I think Marnus (Labuschagne) is of a similar thought pattern.”
Talking about the batting number, he stated, “I'm happy wherever, and I’ll bat anywhere for the team. For me, it’s just a position."
Former test skipper Smith has played 19 tests in which he has scored 2042 runs, including nine centuries against India, at an average of 65.87.