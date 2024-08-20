Sports

Steve Smith breaks silence on retirement plans: ‘No intentions of retiring’

  by Web Desk
  August 20, 2024
Former Australian captain Steve Smith has dismissed all the rumours regarding his retirement from international career.

According to India Today, Smith told the reporters on Tuesday, August 20, “I don't have any plans, I'm just enjoying playing at the moment. I'm pretty relaxed, and I'm looking forward to this summer.”

Sharing his plans for the future, he said, “I think I'll get a few (BBL) games in this year, and then we'll see where we go from there. Every chance I get, I jump at it."

Moreover, the Aussie batsman recently saw an inclined in his test ranking, reaching number five after the retirement of his teammate, David Warner.

The 35-year-old asserted, “The conversations I’ve had so far are that we’ll go to England and the boys will have the T20s, and then I’m there for the one-dayers and we’ll make a decision after that.”

He further added, “Those conversations are happening in the background. I saw some comments that Usman (Khawaja) made, and I think he said he likes me down at number four, and I think Marnus (Labuschagne) is of a similar thought pattern.”

Talking about the batting number, he stated, “I'm happy wherever, and I’ll bat anywhere for the team. For me, it’s just a position."

Former test skipper Smith has played 19 tests in which he has scored 2042 runs, including nine centuries against India, at an average of 65.87.

Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner shine bright at Cincinnati Open finals
Australian Olympian Matt Richardson joins Great Britain's sprint squad
PCB boots ‘unfit’ Aamir Jamal from Pakistan Test squad
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese shatter WNBA records in standout rookie seasons
John Obi-Mike requests Chelsea to sign new ‘top striker’
Ferrari's Frederic Vasseur reveals unique strategy for Dutch GP
Brentford excludes Ivan Toney from squad as transfer rumors heat up
Australia to mark 150 years of Test cricket with special match at MCG in 2027
Djokovic slams 'Embarrassing and ridiculous' umpiring at Cincinnati Open finals
Babar Azam all set to achieve new milestone in test match against Bangladesh
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on racket-smashing incident: ‘Won’t happen again.’
New Zealand secures dominant victory over Argentina in Rugby Championship