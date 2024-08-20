Princess Charlotte ditches Kate Middleton for her special trip 

Princess Charlotte, Lady Louise Windsor, and the Duchess of Edinburgh recently embarked on a special trip as her mother Princess Kate did not accompany them.
According to a source, the trio went on a special shopping trip to Chalse as they were headed to Peter Jones store on King's Road which is said to be one of Charlotte's favourite stores.
A source told The Sun, "There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece, which is very touching."
They added, "Louise adores Charlotte too, but doesn’t see as much of her as she is mostly away in Scotland."
To note, her shopping trip occurred amid Princess Kate's avoidance to make public events due to her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.
The Princess of Wales was last spotted with her daughter during the men's singles Wimbledon final last month alongside Pippa Matthew on full display.
Nine-year-old Princess Charlotte was seated between Pippa and her mother Kate, watching the action from the Royal Box.
Princess Kate had only made two appearances so far this year, the first being her eagerly anticipated comeback to the public eye at Trooping the Colour in June.