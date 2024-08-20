Entertainment

Brad Pitt's Italy getaway hits sour note after Shiloh Jolie ditches last name

  by Web Desk
  August 20, 2024
Brad Pitt is facing Italy blues as his daughter Shiloh Jolie officially dropped his last name from hers!

The high-profile divorce saga between the iconic Troy actor and Angelina Jolie takes a new turn as their daughter Shiloh drops her father’s last name in a recent turn of events.

It was reported that the actor was spotted over the weekend chilling with his longtime pal George Clooney in Italy.

Page Six has confirmed through sources that the Bullet Train actor landed in Milan via a private jet and was reportedly heard mentioning to a private greeter at Linate Airport that he was on his way to Lake Como to meet his BFF, Hollywood actor and filmmaker George Clooney.

Pitt “wore a beige bucket hat, aviator glasses, a navy casual jacket, and blue jeans and sneakers,” as per the sources.

Accompanied by a security team, the actor “rushed through passport control” and “practically jogged past bystanders” who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. It is reported that a black Mercedes wagon was waiting at the airport to pick him up.

Pitt’s beloved daughter filed a petition to drop his name from hers in May, just three days after she reached her 18th milestone birthday.

