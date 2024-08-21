Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez split hits rock bottom as Ben Affleck dines with ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were spotted dining out amid JLo's divorce drama

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
While the air is thick with rumors about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce, the former was spotted having an intimate family dinner with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and children.

The Deep Water actor seems to be rekindling his relationship with Garner, his ex from October 2018, as his rumors of a split from wife Jennifer Lopez persistently swirl.

On Sunday, August 18, the former sweethearts were captured having dinner in New Haven, Connecticut, along with their children Violet and Seraphina, Page Six was the first to share pictures.

According to an insider disclosed information, the actor “has been very focused on getting Violet ready for move-in,” reported PEOPLE Magazine.

The Justice League actor was sporting a gray shirt that he paired with a green top and khakis, while his ex-wife opted for a casual look and was dressed in a striped T-shirt tucked into jeans.

Meanwhile, Violet rocked a beautiful pink and white floral dress along with a pair of sneakers.

Their son, Seraphina, was spotted wearing a blue tee with cargo shorts. However, Affleck and Garner’s third child, Samuel, was out of the picture on this family getaway.

It is worth noting that the actor rang in his 52nd birthday last week, which marked the presence of the Atlas actress, briefly cooling the speculations. However, the recent family dinner is now reigniting the couple’s split rumors.

“Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday, spending it with close friends and family. It's exactly what he wanted. He didn't want to go out to celebrate. The kids had gifts for him, and it was cute. Jennifer [Lopez] stopped by to congratulate him,” reported a source to OK! Magazine.

