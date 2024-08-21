Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez 'moves on' after Ben Affleck shows no 'interest' in marriage

Ben Affleck's lack of effort seals fate, JLo files for divorce

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Jennifer Lopez has finally decided to “move on” after her estranged husband Ben Affleck showed no “interest” in their marriage.

On Tuesday, JLo, 55, filed for divorce from the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice star, 52.

An insider told PEOPLE that the Atlas actress came to conclusion that "it's time to move on" for many reasons.

"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself," the source explained.

According to the reports, Jennifer filed for divorce from Ben in the Los Angeles County Superior Court on the second anniversary of their wedding celebration in front of family and friends in Georgia.

Now the renowned actress has 60 days to submit her finances to the court, after which Ben will also get 60 days to provide his financial information.

For the unversed, the pair got married in a dreamy Las Vegas wedding on July 17, 2022.

