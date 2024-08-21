Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter 'dumped' Barry Keoghan after being 'fed up' with him

Sabrina Carpenter seemingly broke up with boyfriend Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up with his antics’

  August 21, 2024
Sabrina Carpenter has finally “dumped” boyfriend Barry Keoghan after being “fed up” with him over major issue.

The reports suggested that the couple broke up three weeks ago even after Barry starred in Sabrina’s Please Please Please music video and showed up at her Coachella performance.

Now the renowned singer is preparing for her upcoming tour, which also has a stop in Birmingham, in March 2025.

An insider told The Sun that Barry, 31, addiction to nightlife was one of the major reason for their breakup.

The source added, "He has always been a party animal and Sabrina, 25, was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month."

Last month, Sabrina also addressed the rumours about her song giving hints about her relationship.

She said, "I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I suppose it's not surprising that people are interested in who or what those songs are about. It's part of the job."

For the unversed, Sabrina and Berry went public with their dating in February 2024.

