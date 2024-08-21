Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump for his ‘narrow view’ in fiery DNC speech

Michelle Obama in her fiery and fierce speech at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on Tuesday blasted Donald Trump for being narrow minded and racist.
The former first lady who delivered the speech in support of Democratic candidate vice president Kamala Harris, criticized the former US president for his past racist attacks targeting Michelle and her husband Barack.
“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly educated, successful people who also happened to be black,” Michelle said.
Michelle also criticized Trump for using the phrase "black jobs" during his campaign, suggesting that undocumented immigrants are taking job opportunities away from Black Americans.
“Who’s going to tell him the job he’s currently seeking might be one of those 'black jobs?'”
Michelle Obama also highlighted the difference between the Republican candidate and most Americans who don't grow up wealthy like Trump.
“We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth,” she said in reference to Trump’s financial background, whose father was a real estate investor.
“If we bankrupt a business or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third or fourth chance,” she noted.
Michelle reassured that “If things don’t go our way, we don’t have the luxury of whining or cheating others to get further ahead.”
Kamala Harris, if elected will be the first black and South Asian person to become US president.