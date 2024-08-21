Entertainment

Taylor Swift introduces THIS pal for surprise duet at Eras Tour

Florence Welch steals the show with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour in London

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Taylor Swift introduces THIS pal for surprise duet at Eras Tour
Taylor Swift introduces THIS pal for surprise duet at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift had a surprise for the Swifties for the last of her five-night Eras Tour stint in London!

She invited pal Florence Welch for a surprise duet of Florida at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The song is a part of her recent hit album The Tortured Poets Department.

Later on in the concert, Jack Antonoff also joined her for a mash-up of Death By a Thousand Cuts from her album Lover, as well as Getaway Car from Reputation.

She introduced her 40-year old friend, "I think a lot about why I'm lucky enough to get to do a show like the Eras Tour, and it's because I've been fortunate enough to find friendships over the years that have been incredible collaborative and creative [forces].”

Taylor added, "I get to make music with one of my best friends in the world, and he's here tonight."

Later on, the pop star sang So Long, London on piano.

The Love Story crooner told the crowd before the performance, "You know, we have done a lot of shows on here on this tour, so it's kind of rare to have a song that I've never performed live before..And yet here we are."

Taylor Swift introduces THIS pal for surprise duet at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift introduces THIS pal for surprise duet at Eras Tour
Starbucks CEO puts company’s future at stake with major move

Starbucks CEO puts company’s future at stake with major move

Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere

Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him

Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him

Entertainment News

Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Jonathan Majors stands by Meagan Good at 'Terry McMillan Presents: Forever' premiere
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Todd Phillips teases major update on 'Joker 3' movie
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Taylor Swift surprises fans with 'I Can Do It with a Broken Heart' music video
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Jennifer Lopez ‘moves on’ after Ben Affleck shows no ‘interest’ in marriage
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Jennifer Lopez calls it quits with Ben Affleck as she finally files for divorce
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Jennifer Lopez split hits rock bottom as Ben Affleck dines with ex Jennifer Garner
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Billie Eilish reaches new heights with THIS incredible achievement
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
‘Stranger Things’ star Winona Ryder spills ‘bittersweet’ details about final season
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Matthew Perry’s entire death story revealed: Details
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Taylor Swift’s ex attends London concert amid rain and technical glitches
Sabrina Carpenter ‘dumped' Barry Keoghan after being ‘fed up' with him
Brad Pitt’s Italy getaway hits sour note after Shiloh Jolie ditches last name