Taylor Swift introduces THIS pal for surprise duet at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift had a surprise for the Swifties for the last of her five-night Eras Tour stint in London!
She invited pal Florence Welch for a surprise duet of Florida at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20. The song is a part of her recent hit album The Tortured Poets Department.
Later on in the concert, Jack Antonoff also joined her for a mash-up of Death By a Thousand Cuts from her album Lover, as well as Getaway Car from Reputation.
She introduced her 40-year old friend, "I think a lot about why I'm lucky enough to get to do a show like the Eras Tour, and it's because I've been fortunate enough to find friendships over the years that have been incredible collaborative and creative [forces].”
Taylor added, "I get to make music with one of my best friends in the world, and he's here tonight."
Later on, the pop star sang So Long, London on piano.
The Love Story crooner told the crowd before the performance, "You know, we have done a lot of shows on here on this tour, so it's kind of rare to have a song that I've never performed live before..And yet here we are."