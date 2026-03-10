News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Zendaya makes stylish move on her first outing amid Tom Holland wedding buzz

The 'Challengers' starlet stepped out in Paris for the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show

Zendaya turned heads in a bridal-white look just days after reports of her secret wedding to Tom Holland surfaced.

On Tuesday, the Challengers starlet stepped out in Paris for the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

For her first outing amid marriage buzz with the Spiderman actor, Zendaya served looks in a fitted icy-white shirt with a dramatic oversized collar that was tucked into a ballooned asymmetrical skirt.

Breaking up the monochrome moment, the Dune starlet added a black leather belt and pumps to match.

Dressed in a monochrome outfit, the standout detail was her gold wedding band, which glimmered in the sun and was stacked with silver statement rings to match her hoop earrings.

She styled her brunette tresses into a mock bob, with delicate curls falling around her face. Her luminous makeup included a subtle smoky eye and a warm red lip.

The outing came after Law Roach, Zendaya's stylist, revealed that she and Tom Holland were married after she quietly debuted her engagement ring at the 82nd Golden Globes Awards in Los Angeles on January 5, 2025.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 2, Law was asked about Zendaya's upcoming nuptials, but he simply replied, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

