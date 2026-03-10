Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action 'Tangled'

Kathryn Hahn is confirmed to portray Disney's iconic villain Mother Gothel in the live-action remake of Tangled.
Hahn was featured in a video on Disney Studios' official social media account showing off a Mother Gothel t-shirt.
The caption of the post read, "You want her to be the bad guy? FINE. Kathryn Hahn in Mother Gothel in Disney's live-action Tangled." The caption is a reference to Gothel's own line in the original animated film.
Hahn also turned to her own Instagram account to share the video of herself wearing the black t-shirt featuring Mother Gothel as she showed off her "Outfit of the Day", with the caption "OOTD, Mother Gothel."
She also changed her Instagram bio to, "mother knows best," which is another reference to Mother Gothel's line in Tangled.
The casting has been hailed as "perfect" on social media, with fans praising the choice of actor for the iconic role.
One fan penned in the comment of Hahn's post, "WE HAVE BEEN ASKING FOR THIS."
"SCREAMING IN THE STREET BEST NEWS," a second comment read.
A third fan noted, "WE'RE SO HAPPY FOR YOU!! BEST CASTING EVER!!"
Moreover, the news came after it was confirmed that Teagan Croft is set to play the leading role of Rapunzel and Milo Manheim has been cast as Flynn Ryder in the live-action Tangled.