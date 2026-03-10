News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action 'Tangled'

The 'WandaVision' actress has made some key changes on her social media after confirming her new role

  • By Hania Jamil
Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action Tangled
Kathryn Hahn cast as Mother Gothel in live-action 'Tangled'

Kathryn Hahn is confirmed to portray Disney's iconic villain Mother Gothel in the live-action remake of Tangled.

Hahn was featured in a video on Disney Studios' official social media account showing off a Mother Gothel t-shirt.

The caption of the post read, "You want her to be the bad guy? FINE. Kathryn Hahn in Mother Gothel in Disney's live-action Tangled." The caption is a reference to Gothel's own line in the original animated film.

Hahn also turned to her own Instagram account to share the video of herself wearing the black t-shirt featuring Mother Gothel as she showed off her "Outfit of the Day", with the caption "OOTD, Mother Gothel."


She also changed her Instagram bio to, "mother knows best," which is another reference to Mother Gothel's line in Tangled.

The casting has been hailed as "perfect" on social media, with fans praising the choice of actor for the iconic role.

One fan penned in the comment of Hahn's post, "WE HAVE BEEN ASKING FOR THIS."

"SCREAMING IN THE STREET BEST NEWS," a second comment read.

A third fan noted, "WE'RE SO HAPPY FOR YOU!! BEST CASTING EVER!!"

Moreover, the news came after it was confirmed that Teagan Croft is set to play the leading role of Rapunzel and Milo Manheim has been cast as Flynn Ryder in the live-action Tangled.

Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear
Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear
Cher fuels wedding rumors with dazzling ring amid romance with Alexander Edwards
Cher fuels wedding rumors with dazzling ring amid romance with Alexander Edwards
Zendaya makes stylish move on her first outing amid Tom Holland wedding buzz
Zendaya makes stylish move on her first outing amid Tom Holland wedding buzz
'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour
'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour
Heeseung breaks silence after ENHYPEN departure as fans question the move
Heeseung breaks silence after ENHYPEN departure as fans question the move
‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time
‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time
Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms
Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms
Kanye West's daughter North faces big rejection after diving deep into music
Kanye West's daughter North faces big rejection after diving deep into music
Cillian Murphy drops cautionary message ahead of ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie release
Cillian Murphy drops cautionary message ahead of ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie release
ENHYPEN's frontman Heeseung leaves rock band after six years: What's next?
ENHYPEN's frontman Heeseung leaves rock band after six years: What's next?
'In the Grey' trailer unveils Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill's intense partnership
'In the Grey' trailer unveils Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill's intense partnership
Kanye West shakes up LA with surprise gig after shocking courtroom trial
Kanye West shakes up LA with surprise gig after shocking courtroom trial

Popular News

ChatGPT can help identify songs with Shazam: Here's how it works

ChatGPT can help identify songs with Shazam: Here's how it works
2 hours ago
Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear

Ellie Goulding gives birth to first child with boyfriend Beau Minniear
3 hours ago
'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour

'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour
6 hours ago