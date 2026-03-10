News
  • By Hania Jamil
News

Heeseung breaks silence after ENHYPEN departure as fans question the move

ENHYPEN's now-former member, Heeseung, will debut solo under the HYBE Labels subsidiary, Belift Lab

  • By Hania Jamil
Heeseung breaks silence after ENHYPEN departure as fans question the move
Heeseung breaks silence after ENHYPEN departure as fans question the move

K-pop fans all over the globe were caught by surprise when it was announced that ENHYPEN's main vocal, Heeseung, will be leaving the group to pursue a solo career.

On Tuesday, March 10, it was shared that while he will remain under their label, Belift Lab, he will no longer be part of the group, and ENHYPEN will continue working as a six-member act.

Hours after the agency announced the departure news, Heesung turned to Weverse to post a handwritten letter addressing the situation himself.

In the emotional note, the 24-year-old expressed his gratitude towards his members and the group fans, known as ENGENE, for the last six years.

He shared that he has been working on his solo project for some time, penning, "There were a lot of things I wanted to show, but I also didn't want to put my greed ahead of the team."

Heeseung vowed to come back stronger so he could "approach ENGENE with a better side of myself."

Fans' reaction to Heeseung leaving ENHYPEN:

Following the news of his departure, fans turned to social media, expressing their confusion as to why Heeseung could not work on his solo career while being part of the group, something which is quite common in the industry.

While both Heeseung and Belift Lab said that the decision was made after in-depth discussions and that it could be due to scheduling and creative direction conflict, fans' concerns remain the same.

"HEE CAN DO HIS SOLO DEBUT WHILE BEING IN ENHYPHEN!! like why does he need to leave ENHA??" one fan wrote on X.

Another user noted, "His solo debut under belift, why did he leave enhypen? This all makes no sense."

"It's really confusing like you can do both solo and group activities while being under the group so what's the point of leaving?" a third fan exclaimed.

Moreover, the news of Heeseung's exit came on the same day as netizens marked 11 years of Zayn Malik leaving One Direction, prompting fans to draw parallels.

Heeseung debuted as a member of ENHYPEN in November 2020 after appearing on the survival audition programme I-LAND.

‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time
‘Avengers: Doomsday’: Superheroes who'll have longer screen time
Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms
Lewis Hamilton shows his romantic side as romance with Kim Kardashian blooms
Kanye West's daughter North faces big rejection after diving deep into music
Kanye West's daughter North faces big rejection after diving deep into music
Cillian Murphy drops cautionary message ahead of ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie release
Cillian Murphy drops cautionary message ahead of ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie release
ENHYPEN's frontman Heeseung leaves rock band after six years: What's next?
ENHYPEN's frontman Heeseung leaves rock band after six years: What's next?
'In the Grey' trailer unveils Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill's intense partnership
'In the Grey' trailer unveils Jake Gyllenhaal, Henry Cavill's intense partnership
Kanye West shakes up LA with surprise gig after shocking courtroom trial
Kanye West shakes up LA with surprise gig after shocking courtroom trial
Rihanna takes major step after terrifying shots fired outside her home
Rihanna takes major step after terrifying shots fired outside her home
'The Drew Barrymore Show' scores two season renewal amid daytime TV crisis
'The Drew Barrymore Show' scores two season renewal amid daytime TV crisis
Timothée Chalamet's co-star drops bombshell amid actor's opera scandal
Timothée Chalamet's co-star drops bombshell amid actor's opera scandal
Hilary Duff speaks out on ‘devastating’ family estrangement behind new album
Hilary Duff speaks out on ‘devastating’ family estrangement behind new album
Rihanna shooting scare: Dispatch audio reveals shocking details
Rihanna shooting scare: Dispatch audio reveals shocking details

Popular News

'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour

'Heated Rivalry' stars call out online abuse days after securing key honour
3 minutes ago
Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo

Royal family marks Prince Edward birthday with sweet childhood photo
an hour ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning just days before Australia tour
5 hours ago