  By Javeria Ahmed
'Chainsaw Man' manga nears dramatic conclusion after seven years

The manga world was taken by surprise after news surfaced suggesting that the popular series Chainsaw Man is set to conclude much earlier than fans expected.

In a note, at the end of chapter 231, published on March 10, announced that part 2 of the manga is set to end on March 24.

The manga is published bi-weekly, which means that there is only one more chapter to go.

Chapter 231 opens with Pochita telling Denji they have been eaten by a Devil. After transforming into Chainsaw Man, Pochita tells Denji he can never feel complete happiness, even after achieving his dreams.

Denji was happier at the start of the story when he survived by selling his organs and eating spoiled bread.

Pochita then eats himself, erasing Chainsaw Man from existence to give Denji a chance to “keep on dreaming.”

The chapter ends with a shot of the rundown shack where Denji once lived.

To note, the Academy Saga, more commonly referred to as Part 2, started on July 13, 2022, on the online manga reading service Jump Plus, or Manga Plus outside of Japan.

With only one chapter left, fans now have two weeks to prepare for the conclusion of Denji and Asa Mitaka’s story, as the battle between Denji and Yoru appears to reach its final stage.

Notably, there is no confirmation of Chainsaw Man Part 3 yet, but fans hope the story of Denji and Asa will continue after Part 2’s sudden ending.

The fans are hopeful because a similar message about the final chapter also appeared at the end of part 1.

It is believed that Fujimoto may be simply teasing a Chainsaw Man part 3.

