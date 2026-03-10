News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Cher fuels wedding rumors with dazzling ring amid romance with Alexander Edwards

Cher and Alexander Edwards made their romance public in late 2022

Cher turned heads at her son Chaz Bono’s wedding, fueling marriage rumors with a dazzling, oversized ring that had everyone whispering about Alexander Edwards.

As per Page Six, the After All singer sparked a wedding with partner Alexander “AE” Edwards by sporting the sparkler, and a band at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Monday.

Despite the eye-catching jewelry, Cher opted for a laid-back look, arriving at the wedding in a star-patterned sweatsuit paired with sneakers.

The Mask star looked on as her eldest child and his partner, Shara Blue Mathes, walked down the aisle in one of the hotel’s ballrooms.

To note, Cher and Edwards made their romance public in late 2022.

Cher also posted a photo of a large diamond ring on social media, leading many to believe she was engaged.

She later clarified the ring was simply a "beautiful gift" from Edwards.

Notably, in December the reports surfaced that Cher and her much-younger boyfriend planned to tie the knot.

A spokesperson for the performer hit back at rumors, saying, “There [are] absolutely no plans for a wedding in her future.”

The duo turned heads for a possible engagement when Cher showed off a jaw-dropping diamond ring from the record producer via Instagram mere months into their relationship.

