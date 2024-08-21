Royal

King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support

King Charles III visited Southport to pay tribute to the victims on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024


King Charles has given health update while battling cancer in a cryptic message.

On Tuesday, his majesty visited Southport to pay tribute to the victims who died during a knife attack on July 29.

The tragic incident took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, which left 10 people injured, and three dead. The girls who died in a attack were Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice da Silva Aguiar.

As per Express, Charles was about his health during the visit after his cancer diagnosis. He replied, "I'm not too bad.”

During the visit, a local politician Patrick Hurley met the monach and shared his experience with the BBC.

He said, "The town's emotions were raging and they still are very raw and he was very empathetic. He was very keen to express his sympathy and empathy. Very keen to make sure the people of Southport know that from the symbolism perspective, the country's heart goes out to the people here."

King Charles went public about his cancer diagnosis with the world in February. After a month, the palace announced that Kate Middleton has also been diagnosed with cancer. 

Sonam Kapoor son Vayu's racy-car themed birthday cake goes viral

Sonam Kapoor son Vayu's racy-car themed birthday cake goes viral

'Fauji' director breaks silence on Sajal Aly's film with Prabhas

'Fauji' director breaks silence on Sajal Aly's film with Prabhas

Real reason why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck

Real reason why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support

King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support

Royal News

King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Kate Middleton makes heart aching confession about Prince Harry
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Prince William nearly ‘blew off’ Kate Middleton’s paternal house
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
King Charles ‘radically’ crushing Prince Andrew’s security for this reason
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Queen Elizabeth II’s explosive views about Donald Trump exposed in new book
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Princess Charlotte ditches Kate Middleton for her special trip
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
King Charles arrives at Southport for mourning death of stabbed victims
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Prince Harry, Prince William's ‘last’ talk revealed - what went wrong?
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Prince William won't make 'foolish' mistake with Prince Harry: expert
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
King Charles set to hold private meeting with Southport stabbing survivors
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Princess Kate, Prince William rule out move to Frogmore Cottage
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Kate Middleton, Prince William share first statement as Andrew feud deepens