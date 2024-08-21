King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support

King Charles has given health update while battling cancer in a cryptic message.
On Tuesday, his majesty visited Southport to pay tribute to the victims who died during a knife attack on July 29.
The tragic incident took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, which left 10 people injured, and three dead. The girls who died in a attack were Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice da Silva Aguiar.
As per Express, Charles was about his health during the visit after his cancer diagnosis. He replied, "I'm not too bad.”
During the visit, a local politician Patrick Hurley met the monach and shared his experience with the BBC.
He said, "The town's emotions were raging and they still are very raw and he was very empathetic. He was very keen to express his sympathy and empathy. Very keen to make sure the people of Southport know that from the symbolism perspective, the country's heart goes out to the people here."
King Charles went public about his cancer diagnosis with the world in February. After a month, the palace announced that Kate Middleton has also been diagnosed with cancer.