Real reason why Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally end their marriage

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024
Jennifer Lopez has officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after growing increasingly frustrated with the unresolved issues in their relationship.

As per PEOPLE, the exclusive source told hours later The Mother starlet filed for divorce from the Gone Girl star on Tuesday, August 20 that Lopez "was done waiting."

The insider added, “She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken," adding, "the kids are a top priority, as they always have been.”

Mother of the 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, Lopez filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court with a date of separation of April 26, 2024, according to many sources that previously confirmed this information.

Lopez and Affleck—who is the father to Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—have not spent much time together this summer.

To note, two years after being married in a small-scale ceremony in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022, the couple announced their divorce.

The second anniversary of their second ceremony, which took place in front of family and friends in Georgia, fell on August 20.


