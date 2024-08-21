King Charles builds ‘secret paranormal library’ to uncover UFO mysteries

King Charles has reportedly got some fascination going on with aliens and their UFOs visiting Earth.
According to a freshly released documentary named The King of UFOs, Your Majesty has inherited a “secret paranormal library,” which has a huge collection of files as well as books on this subject.
There are claims about him further exploring his interest in extraterrestrial life.
One of these suggest that King Charles was seen “piloting an experimental UFO-style craft” during a visit to Canada back in 1975, although there are no publicly released pictures on that moment.
But Your Majesty isn’t the only royal who is engrossed in aliens.
Ufologist Mark Christopher said, “CID detective and owner of Great British UFO Learning Centre, John Hanson, had regular correspondence with Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth.”
“They had their own library of UFO and paranormal books,” he gave away.
The expert also told Express UK that letters exchanged between John Hanson and the royal couple were shown in the documentary and a book sent by him will be added later on.
Investigator of UFOs for UK Ministry of Defence said, “The Royal Family has been interested in UFOs for decades, but this was also a matter of extreme sensitivity.”