Brad Pitt is generating buzz with rumors that he may join Batman 2 as a villain, leaving fans excited to speculate which iconic character he could bring to the dark universe.
The speculation began after a World of Reel insider claimed director Matt Reeves is eyeing two villain roles for middle-aged male actors, with the F1 star reportedly in contention for one of them.
Matt Reeves also cleared the air as he has spoken with Pitt’s production company Plan B Entertainment about the project.
While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Reeves said he is planning for the film and has discussed ideas with Plan B.
He commended the studio’s work while teasing that a high-profile name may be joining the lineup.
Notably, this update came after it was already confirmed that Scarlett Johansson is part of the sequel in an undisclosed role and Robert Pattinson will also reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.
The DC Studios film, directed by Matt Reeves, is expected to start shooting next spring for an October 2027 theatrical release from Warner Bros.
The storyline remains highly confidential because the movie is a detective thriller, and maintaining suspense is key.
Reeves hinted that the primary antagonist is a character that has “never really been done in a movie before.”