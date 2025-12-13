Royal
  • By Javeria Ahmed
Meghan Markle's reunion with father Thomas remains uncertain amid health woes

The Duchess of Sussex’s potential reunion with her father, Thomas Markle is still in question after hospitalisation

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Meghan Markle’s relationship with her father, Thomas Markle, remains uncertain, with a source saying it is “too soon to say” whether the estranged pair will ever reunite.

The Duchess of Sussex’s potential reunion with her father, Thomas Markle, remains uncertain, with a source saying it’s “too soon to say.”

Recent outreach efforts, including Meghan’s letter to her father, are not expected to lead to reconciliation, even as Harry has reconnected with King Charles after two years.

As Christmas draws closer, insiders hinted that expectations remain low that these actions will mend deeper family rifts.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to spend Christmas away from Sandringham for the seventh year running, while Meghan opted to write — rather than call — her 81-year-old father, fearing any conversation could reach the tabloids.

In his interview with the Mail on Sunday, Thomas Markle stated, "Of course I want to speak to her, but I am not sure if these are the right circumstances."

A spokesperson for Meghan told GB News at that time, "Given that a Daily Mail reporter has remained at her father’s bedside throughout, broadcasting each interaction and breaching clear ethical boundaries, it has been exceedingly difficult for the Duchess to contact her father privately, despite her efforts over the past several days.”

"With the support of reliable and trusted contacts, her correspondence is now safely in his hands," the spokesperson added.

Notably, Thomas Markle recently underwent emergency surgery for a blood clot in his left leg, which resulted in the amputation of the leg below the knee.

